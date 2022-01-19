Left Menu

Marc Forster to direct Tom Hanks' 'A Man Called Ove'

Filmmaker Marc Forster is all set to don the director's hat for Oscar winner Tom Hanks' upcoming Swedish comedy 'A Man Called Ove' for SF Studios.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-01-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 18:18 IST
Marc Forster to direct Tom Hanks' 'A Man Called Ove'
Marc Forster, Tom Hanks (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Filmmaker Marc Forster is all set to don the director's hat for Oscar winner Tom Hanks' upcoming Swedish comedy 'A Man Called Ove' for SF Studios. Deadline confirmed that two-time Oscar nominee and the 'Life of Pi' fame David Magee is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama 'Finding Neverland', for which both were BAFTA nominated.

The remake feature is based on the Swedish hit novel of the same name by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy novel is about love and unexpected friendships. The novel was subsequently adapted for the big screen by SF Studios, which released the movie in 2015, garnering two Oscar nominations. The movie was then directed by Hannes Holm and was the highest-grossing foreign-language film in the US in 2016.

Meanwhile this remake is being produced by Fredrik Wikstrom Nicastro of Nordic major SF Studios with Rita Wilson. Playtone has partnered with Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman. Forster will serve as executive producer alongside Renee Wolfe via their production company 2DUX2. As per Deadline, the production on the project will begin this year. Date and location are kept under the wraps. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
3
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022