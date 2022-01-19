Tyler Perry's 'A Madea Homecoming' to debut on Netflix in February

Madea fans rejoice! Actor, director and producer Tyler Perry is bringing his iconic femme senior character to Netflix next month. As per Variety, Perry's beloved character is emerging from retirement after 2019's 'Madea's Family Funeral' and returning for 'A Madea Homecoming', which is scheduled to premiere on February 25.

Perry will write, direct and star in the movie, the 12th installment in the long-running film franchise. The latest chapter in the commercially successful Madea Cinematic Universe centres around the character's great-grandson's college graduation. However, the celebratory moment hits a halt as hidden secrets and family drama threaten to destroy the happy reunion.

Neither Perry nor Netflix has offered up specifics about said "hidden secrets" and "family drama," though the filmmaker hinted to Entertainment Weekly that it'll involve an LGBTQ+ storyline. Perry said that he hopes the message will encourage audiences to be more inclusive. 'A Madea Homecoming' will bring back familiar faces, including Tamela Mann as Cora, David Mann as Mr Brown and Cassi Davis Patton as Aunt Bam, as well as a guest appearance from Brendan O'Carroll as Agnes Brown.

Since Madea first hit the stage in the 1999 play 'I Can Do Bad All by Myself', Perry has spent more than 20 years in heavy makeup and intense padding as the devil-may-care matriarch, who doles out tough love and occasionally does hard time. Madea made her big-screen debut in 2005's 'Diary of a Mad Black Woman', and over the course of 11 films, the franchise has grossed more than USD 550 million at the box office.

'A Madea Homecoming' marks the first installment to skip theatres and land directly on streaming. (ANI)

