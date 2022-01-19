Tower of God Chapter 527: Bam & his friends start a new journey in search of unknown

The South Korean manhwa (comic and prints cartoon) Tower of God has crossed chapter 500. The manga enthusiasts are quite happy with the recent release of Tower of God Chapter 526. In the last few chapters, we see the battle between Lyborick vs. Kallavan. Tower of God Chapter 527 is the upcoming installment that is going to release without any break.

The story is taking a new turn in 2022. Tower of God Chapter 527 will focus on the journey of Bam and his friends. Bam will go on a new journey with his friends in search of the unknown.

Tower of God Chapter 527 is set to release on January 23, 2022. The spoilers are expected to be out five or six days before the manga's original release. The official English translations of the manhwa will be available on Webtoon. International readers can check the availability and time zones of different countries.

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: Noon

Central Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 5 PM

Tower of God summary

Tower of God centers around a boy named Twenty-Fifth Bam. It is notable that in Korea 'Bam' can mean 'Night' or 'Chestnut'. The boy has spent most of his life trapped beneath a vast and mysterious tower, with only his close friend Rachel. When Rachel enters the Tower, Bam is devastated. Somehow, Bam manages to open the door to the Tower. Now, he will go any distance to see Rachel again even if it means dying. When he enters the Tower, he meets allies that will help him up the tower.

Tower of God Chapter 526

The mystery behind the Tower is yet to be solved. While Pudidy and Pursues are on a discussion to wrap the gate suddenly they heard a blast. Lefav also shot fire at the warping gate. Just a few minutes before the warping began, the battle had started between Lyborick and Kallavan.

Lyborick warns Lord Zahard not to open the gate because some dangerous incidents might happen but Zahard still orders Lyborick to open the gate. Lord Zahard says the gate should open because it will help solve some mysteries.

Traumerei asks the boy who came to the exterior of the Tower to reveal the name of the Head of the Lo Po Bia Family. Besides the players reached to the destination and Voice announced that the survival game and mouse hang game within the Cat Tower has ended. The stage is blown after its work is over.

The countdown starts for the blast, and the boys start searching for clues. Meanwhile, Hockney and Sophia feel something mysterious in front of the 2nd Wall. . Lyborick reveals that Irregular is at the 3rd Wall inside the teleporter ship since he met Princess Maschenny. Yu Hansung and Pududy were in search of 'Irregular.' However, they get Rachel. Rachel is an 'Irregular.' Bam has never met him before. Bam learned that 'Irregular' is a person who was not chosen from within the Middle and Outer Towers to climb the Tower through Headon's normal selection of Regulars, but who entered the First Floor from the outside.

You can read the Tower of God Chapter 527 on towerofgod.com's official website. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on South Korean manhwa releases.

