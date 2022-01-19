Dragon Ball Super Chapter 80 spoilers out: Granolah will read Gas’s fighting strategy

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 80 is the upcoming installment and fans are eagerly waiting for its release. Japanese manga Dragon Ball Super became highly popular and garnered mostly positive reviews. The manga follows a monthly schedule.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 80 is scheduled to be released on January 20, 2022. The newest chapter of the manga will depict the intense fight between Granolah and Gas. It looks like Granolah will figure out the way to defeat Gas.

Although Granolah thinks of himself as the warrior of the world but he was defeated by Gas. It proves that Gas is more powerful than Granolah. Granolah would beat Gas since he has a strong motivational factor that could play a role to increase his powers. But we must remember despite being weaker how Vegeta overcome Granolah in the previous chapter.

The spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 80 are out. According to the spoilers, Gas and Granolah will be in action and the upcoming chapter is titled "Gas VS Granolah 2."

In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 80, Gas will read the strategy of the Cerealean's moves. He might easily calculate how to get the victory against Gas. But he will take time to think. Meanwhile, Gas will get familiar with Granolah's technique. However, Granolah will plan his strategy in the battle against Gas in Chapter 80.

Furthermore, Granolah has to finish the battle as soon as he can, because Gas will become stronger as time passes.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 80 is one of the anticipated chapters fans are ardently waiting for. Let's see how the fight progresses and who will be called the strongest warriors of the universe.

It will be available in English and Spanish through both web and mobile applications. Fans can follow VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms to read the chapters. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

