Robert Pattinson in talks to star in 'Parasite' director Bong Joon Ho's next film

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, who made awards history with his 2019 film 'Parasite', has set his next film at Warner Bros. As per Variety, Robert Pattinson, who will soon be seen in 'The Batman', is expected to star in Joon Ho's next.

The helmer's next is a science-fiction story, an adaptation of Edward Ashton's upcoming novel 'Mickey7'. According to the book's publisher St. Martin Press, the high-concept cerebral thriller is best described as "The Martian" meets "Dark Matter." The tale is about an "expendable" -- a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Nifheim -- who refuses to let his replacement clone, dubbed Mickey 8, take his place.

Plot details for the movie have not been confirmed, and it's not clear how closely Joon Ho will stick to the source material. Ashton's book is scheduled to publish in February 2022. The new movie marks Joon Ho's second deal with WarnerMedia in recent months following an HBO limited series based on 'Parasite', which is currently in the works with Adam McKay.

The still-untitled movie is Joon Ho's first film since 'Parasite', which became the highest-grossing South Korean film in history, as well as the first non-English language movie to win the best picture at the Oscars. Out of its six Academy Award nominations, the twisted black comedy took home prizes for original screenplay, director and international feature.

Before 'Parasite' became a sensation, Joon Ho was known for acclaimed films like 'Snowpiercer', 'The Host', 'Okja' and 'Barking Dogs Never Bite'. The director will also produce the upcoming film through his company Offscreen, along with Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B and Dooho Choi of Kate Street Pictures. Peter Dodd will oversee on behalf of the studio.

Meanwhile, Pattinson will next appear in theatres in March with the anticipated 'The Batman', also for Warner Bros. The actor rose to fame in 2008 thanks to playing Edward Cullen in the 'Twilight' franchise and then spent years earning praise for indie roles in projects such as 'Good Time' (2017) and 'The Lighthouse' (2019) before stepping back into the blockbuster realm with Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' (2020). (ANI)

