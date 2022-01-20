Inspired by gangster films, 3 juveniles kill man to become famous in crime world; held: Delhi Police

Inspired by gangster films like ''Pushpa'', three juveniles allegedly killed a man in Delhi's Jahangirpuri in order to become famous in the world of crimes, police said on Thursday.

All three have been apprehended, they added.

According to police, the accused had also made a video clip of the act and wanted to upload it on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the Jahangirpuri police was informed by the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial (BJRM) hospital that a man was admitted with stab injuries in his abdomen. He died during treatment, a senior police officer said. During investigation, the deceased was identified as Shibu (24), a resident of Jahangirpuri. An analysis of CCTV footage revealed that there was a scuffle between the deceased and the accused, who were apprehended subsequently, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

The accused told the police that they were influenced by the lifestyle of big gangsters as shown in films and web series like ''Pushpa'' and ''Bhaukaal'' and wanted to imitate them, police said.

They formed a gang called ''Badnaam gang'', decided to kill a person and upload the video of the act on Instagram to become famous on social media and influence others in their circle of friends, the DCP said.

They went to K Block in Jahangirpuri, where two of them picked up a confrontation with Shibu over a petty issue while the third started capturing the act on his mobile phone camera. When Shibu asked them why they were doing so, one of them started beating him up with a stick and another held him from behind, police said.

The third juvenile stabbed him with a dagger and all three fled the spot, they said, adding that the mobile phone with which the video of the act was shot and the weapon of the offence have been seized.

