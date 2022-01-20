Dulqueer Salmaan tests positive for coronavirus
Actor Dulqueer Salmaan on Thursday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms.The 35-year-old actors diagnosis comes days after his superstar father Mammooty also tested positive for COVID-19.Salmaan posted a brief statement on his official social media handles to share the news and said that he has started isolating at his residence.I have just tested positive for Covid19.
- Country:
- India
Actor Dulqueer Salmaan on Thursday said that he has tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms.
The 35-year-old actor's diagnosis comes days after his superstar father Mammooty also tested positive for COVID-19.
Salmaan posted a brief statement on his official social media handles to share the news and said that he has started isolating at his residence.
''I have just tested positive for Covid19. I’m isolating at home and have mild flu symptoms but (I) am otherwise ok. People who were in close contact with me during the shoots over the last few days, please isolate and test if you notice symptoms,'' the ''Kurup'' star wrote.
Mammooty shared the news of his COVID-19 diagnosis on January 16, saying that he contracted the virus despite taking precautions.
The 70-year-old star was reportedly shooting for his upcoming film ''CBI 5'' when he tested positive.
On Thursday, India logged 3,17,532 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,82,18,773, which includes 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kurup
- Omicron
- Dulqueer Salmaan
- Union Health Ministry
- India
ALSO READ
Rio de Janeiro cancels Carnival parade due to rising COVID-19 cases, Omicron threat
Rio cancels Carnival street parades due to rising COVID-19 cases, Omicron threat
Omicron could become dominant Covid strain in Singapore in two months, says expert
70 per cent vaccination target must be met to ward off Omicron: WHO
FOREX-Yen wallows as Omicron fears ease and rate hikes loom