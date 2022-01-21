Left Menu

On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video of late actor

Rhea Chakraborty's post on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary has left everyone emotional.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-01-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 15:47 IST
On Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty shares unseen video of late actor
Rhea Chakraborty with late Sushant Singh Rajput (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Rhea Chakraborty's post on actor Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary has left everyone emotional. Taking to Instagram, Rhea posted a throwback video, in which Sushant and Rhea can be seen goofing around in a gym before finally posing with each other for a photo. Rhea set the video to Pink Floyd's 'Wish You Were Here'.

She captioned the post as, "Miss you so much." "This video has brought a big smile to my face," a social media user commented.

"Miss you Sushant and your goofy activities," another one wrote. For the unversed, Rhea was dating Sushant, who was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

