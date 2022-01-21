Jaideep Ahlawat joins Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'An Action Hero'

''Pataal Lok'' star Jaideep Ahlawat will feature alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film ''An Action Hero'', the producers announced on Friday. Backed by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, the movie is billed as a slick actioner with an offbeat satirical sense of humour. Colour Yellow Productions shared the news of Ahlawat joining the film's cast on Twitter.

''Tighten up your seatbelts and get ready for the chase as @JaideepAhlawat joins @ayushmannk in 'An Action Hero'!'' read the tweet from the production banner.

The film, which started shooting in London from Friday, marks the directorial debut of Anirudh Iyer, who previously served as an assistant director on Rai's ''Tanu Weds Manu Returns'' (2015) and ''Zero'' (2018).

''An Action Hero'' is also produced by Krishan Kumar. Ahlawat is best known for his critically-acclaimed roles in ''Gangs of Wasseypur'', ''Vishwaroopam'', ''Raazi'', ''Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'' and ''Lust Stories'' as well as Amazon series ''Pataal Lok''.

