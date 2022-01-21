Left Menu

Jaideep Ahlawat joins Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'An Action Hero'

Ahlawat is best known for his critically-acclaimed roles in Gangs of Wasseypur, Vishwaroopam, Raazi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Lust Stories as well as Amazon series Pataal Lok.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2022 20:08 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 20:08 IST
Jaideep Ahlawat joins Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'An Action Hero'
  • Country:
  • India

''Pataal Lok'' star Jaideep Ahlawat will feature alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the upcoming film ''An Action Hero'', the producers announced on Friday. Backed by Bhushan Kumar-led T-Series and filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, the movie is billed as a slick actioner with an offbeat satirical sense of humour. Colour Yellow Productions shared the news of Ahlawat joining the film's cast on Twitter.

''Tighten up your seatbelts and get ready for the chase as @JaideepAhlawat joins @ayushmannk in 'An Action Hero'!'' read the tweet from the production banner.

The film, which started shooting in London from Friday, marks the directorial debut of Anirudh Iyer, who previously served as an assistant director on Rai's ''Tanu Weds Manu Returns'' (2015) and ''Zero'' (2018).

''An Action Hero'' is also produced by Krishan Kumar. Ahlawat is best known for his critically-acclaimed roles in ''Gangs of Wasseypur'', ''Vishwaroopam'', ''Raazi'', ''Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'' and ''Lust Stories'' as well as Amazon series ''Pataal Lok''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022