Jurassic World: Will Camp Cretaceous Season 5 be released before Dominion?

The fourth season of the animated series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous was launched on December 3, 2021. After its massive success, enthusiasts are hoping for the renewal of the series for Season 5. But will there be Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 5?

The cinematic universe of Universal's Jurassic World, Camp Cretaceous is the first spin-off series of Jurassic World that debuted in cinemas in 2015 and it almost immediately became popular with younger audiences.

Season 1 was released on September 18, 2020

Season 2 was released on January 22, 2021

Season 3 was released on May 21, 2021

Season 4 was released on December 3, 2021

In its opening week, the fourth season of Camp Cretaceous became the seventh most-watched series on Netflix after accumulating a total of 16.9 million hours of watch time. In its second week, the season was watched for a total of 17.42 million hours, placing fourth in Netflix's top 10 list for television shows in the English language.

Camp Cretaceous Season 4 ends with an unfinished plot and signals for another season. Steven Spielberg's Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows the story of six teens who are invited to attend a state-of-the-art adventure camp on Isla Nublar. They must band together to survive when the dinosaurs break out of captivity.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 4 shows Sammy, Darius, Yaz, and Ben going to catch the Compy while Kenji and Brooklynn try to fix the radar on the boat. Brooklynn successfully repairs the radar but the others are unable to catch the Compy. The boat's propellor is stuck in seaweed, and they see a shark in the boat.

After they escape, the teenagers find themselves stranded on an all-new island. In the fourth season, they meet new people, a helpful scientist named Dr. Mae Turner (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), and Mantah Corp's villainous programmer named Kash (Haley Joel Osment).

Currently, Netflix is yet to confirm Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5. According to What's on Netflix, as the animated series will fill the gap between the two movies of Jurassic World story, Camp Cretaceous Season 5 could release before Jurassic World: Dominion, which is set to release in June 2022.

As of now, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 5 has not been renewed yet. We will keep you updated as soon as we get any information from the makers.

Also Read: Will Sherlock Season 5 bring back Molly Hooper & Sian Brooke? Get other details!