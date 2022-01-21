Left Menu

Netaji’s statue at India Gate to be 25 feet high : NMAG director

The proposed grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate in the national capital will be 25 feet high and made of granite stone, Director General of the National Modern Art Gallery, New Delhi, Adwaita Gadanayak said.

The proposed grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to be installed at India Gate in the national capital will be 25 feet high and made of granite stone, Director General of the National Modern Art Gallery, New Delhi, Adwaita Gadanayak said. Gadanayak expressed his happiness for getting an opportunity for carving the statue of Netaji, who was born in Odisha. “I am delighted. It is a matter of honour for me as a sculptor that Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose to give this responsibility to me,” he told a private news channel. The statue will be seen easily from Raisina Hills, Gadanayak said adding that the stone for it (jade black) to be used for the construction of the statue will be brought from Telangana. The design of the statue has been prepared by the ministry of culture, he said.

On the statue, Gadanayak said “The process of making the statue has started with the prime minister's announcement. The statue will show Netaji's strong character.” PTI AAM KK KK KK

