Is Better Call Saul Season 6 aiming early 2022 release?

The popular Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul wrapped up its filming and gearing up to release its sixth season. It is expected to premiere in early 2022 in the United States and will consist of 13 episodes.

The official release date is yet to be announced by AMC or creators, meanwhile the show's producer and writer Thomas Schnauz posted a clapboard image of the production on Instagram in July 2021, which presumably implies that the show is nearing its release.

The fifth season of the AMC television series Better Call Saul premiered on February 23, 2020, in the United States, and concluded on April 20, 2020. Now fans are predicting that Better Call Saul Season 6 might release in February 2022.

Executive producer Thomas Schnauz told Den of Geek that production is "moving forward, steady but slow" following Odenkirk's heart attack on set, adding: "We're filming scenes that don't involve Bob right now."

There was a tidal wave of love for the show's main man when news of his collapse hit headlines, which prompted Odenkirk himself to share the following statement: "Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.

I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be OK, thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery... I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon."

AMC's Better Call Saul Season 6 doesn't have an official release date yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on television series.

