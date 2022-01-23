Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's untitled next wraps shoot

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's untitled film has finished its shooting, actor Sharib Hashmi said.

Directed by Laxman Utekar of ''Luka Chuppi'' and ''Mimi'' fame, the movie is backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.

The film went on floors in December in Indore.

Hashmi took to Instagram and posted pictures with the film's cast and crew announcing the wrap.

''Made beautiful memories on the sets of this beautiful (yet untitled) film with a dream team produced by the awesome @maddockfilms @pvijan Director @laxman.utekar sir you've won by heart,'' he wrote.

''The Family Man'' actor said, after working with Kaushal in the film, he has become a ''bigger fan''.

Hashmi called Khan a ''sweetheart'' and said the ''Atrangi Re'' actor doesn't behave like a ''star''.

''Thank you everybody and the entire team of this film who made this journey so smooth and memorable,'' he added. Kaushal will next be seen in director Shashank Khaitan's ''Govinda Naam Mera'' and Meghna Gulzar-directed ''Sam Bahadur''.

