'SNL' honors late Emmy winning writer John Bowman

Near the end of this week's 'Saturday Night Live' hosted by former cast member Will Forte, the show took a moment to recognize another past member of the SNL family, Emmy-winning writer John Bowman, who died last month at age of 64.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 16:32 IST
John Bowman (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
According to EW, just before the show cut to goodnights, a tribute card appeared for Bowman, who died suddenly at home.

Bowman wrote on the series from 1988-1989 and won an Emmy for his efforts across 20 episodes, sharing the honor with Mike Myers, Al Franken, Conan O'Brien, Bob Odenkirk, Lorne Michaels, Phil Hartman, James Downey, A. Whitney Brown, Greg Daniels, Tom Davis, Shannon Gaughan, Jack Handey, Herbert Sargent, Tom Schiller, Robert Smigel, Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner, Christine Zander and George Meyer. Bowman also made uncredited appearances in a pair of 1988 episodes hosted by actors Danny DeVito and John Lithgow.

He was otherwise best known for co-creating and producing the '90s sitcom Martin, writing on series including 'In Living Color', and leading the WGA's negotiating committee during the 2007-08 strike, as per Deadline. (ANI)

