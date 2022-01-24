Entertainment News Roundup: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Swings to Sixth-Highest Grossing Movie in History With $1.69 Billion Globally

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Swings to Sixth-Highest Grossing Movie in History With $1.69 Billion Globally

Add another notch on "Spider-Man: No Way Home's" long list of box office achievements. Over the weekend, Sony's comic book adventure became the sixth-highest grossing movie in history with $1.69 billion at the global box office (not adjusted for inflation). It passed "Jurassic World" ($1.67 billion) and "The Lion King" ($1.66 billion) to secure that spot.

