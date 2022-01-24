Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 12:32 IST
'One Cut Two Cut' to release on Prime Video in February
  • Country:
  • India

Actor comedian Danish Sait-starrer Kannada comedy adventure ''One Cut Two Cut'' is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on February 3, the streamer announced on Monday. According to the makers, the satirical comedy revolves around an art and crafts teacher Gopi, played by Sait, whose first day at work becomes a task of saving the school which has been taken hostage by four ''radical social media activists''.

The film is directed by Vamsidhar Bhogaraju, and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudatha Talwar under PRK banner.

''Honouring Puneeth Rajkumar’s legacy, 'One Cut Two Cut' is one of three movies from the PRK Productions that will premiere on the service across 240 countries and territories,'' a note from the streamer read.

Actor-producer Puneeth Rajkumar passed away last year in October. The film also stars Prakash Belawadi, Samyukta Hornad, Vineeth ‘Beep’ Kumar and Sampath Maitreya in pivotal roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

