Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal to embrace parenthood

Singer Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal are all set to welcome a new family member soon.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-01-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 12:37 IST
Aditya Narayan with wife Shweta (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Singer Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal are all set to welcome a new family member soon. On Monday, Aditya took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans and followers. He dropped a happy photograph of the two in which Shweta's huge baby bump is visible.

"Shweta and I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon. #BabyOnTheWay," Aditya captioned the post. Fans and members of the entertainment industry showered the couple with congratulatory wishes.

"Wow ..how beautiful. Congratulations to both of you," singer Neha Kakkar commented. "Heartiest congratulations. What a wonderful news," singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote.

Aditya and Shweta, who met on the sets of their debut film 'Shaapit', tied the knot in December 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

