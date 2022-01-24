Manushi Chhillar launches chat series 'Limitless' with Geeta Phogat as first guest

On National Girl Child Day, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has launched a social media-based chat series titled 'Limitless', that will see her engage in a conversation with some of the most inspiring women icons in India. A young achiever herself, Manushi wants to bring out the stories of these influential women and also find out what motivates them to constantly shatter gender stereotypes.

Talking about the project, Manushi said, "Growing up and even now, I've been in awe of so many women icons who are working incessantly to break the glass ceiling. They inspire fellow women across the world to dream big. I always harboured the thought of creating a digital property that enables me to talk to these icons and help me get to know more about their lives, how their mind works and what inspires them." Further, she talked about her first guest for the programme, wrestling icon Geeta Phogat.

She shared, "And what better day than National Girl Child Day to launch this project, which is really close to my heart, with the hugely decorated athlete and an icon in every sense of the word, Geeta Phogat. We hail from the same state and her contribution towards making women aware that they are capable of wonderful things. She changed the discourse of women rights in our state and country." About why she named this digital project 'Limitless', Manushi revealed, "Limitless pretty much sums up what this project is about - it will celebrate the unbound potential of being a woman. Through the voices of these icons, we aim to trigger a necessary conversation about bettering society and fostering a spirit of equality. I'm going to work hard in building this in the months to come."

She added, "Every girl child has limitless potential to shine bright - all they need is a correct support system and the correct environment that empowers them constantly to realise their true potential. Through this conversation series, we will hope to talk to some of the most remarkable girls who, through sheer willpower and harnessing of talent, are icons of modern-day India. They are a source of inspiration to girls across the country." Manushi has also been roped in by UNICEF to raise her voice on gender equality this National Girl Child Day.

Talking about equal rights for girls, she said, "It is a great contradiction, that in our country, women lead at the highest levels in politics, business, art, sports, academics and science, yet violence against girls and women, gender-based discrimination, child marriage and female foeticide is widespread. The COVID -19 pandemic has intensified many of these pre-existing gender biases. We have also seen the resilience of girls and women as leaders and problem-solvers in their communities." She further reflected on her own journey and the opportunities she could seize to become the icon she is today.

"As someone who is living her dreams, I would want every single girl to have the same opportunity and live a life free from discrimination and social stigma, and with the possibility of reaching their aspirations and their potential. Gender equality contributes towards better, healthier, more progressive societies and that is my message today," she signed off. Meanwhile, on the acting front, Manushi will soon be sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in 'Prithviraj'. (ANI)

