Prez greets residents of Himachal on state’s foundation day
- Country:
- India
President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday greeted residents of Himachal Pradesh on the state's foundation day, and said he was sure that they will take their state to the pinnacle of modern development.
The mountainous region became a state on this day in 1971.
"Hearty congratulations on the State Foundation Day to all the residents of 'Dev-Bhoomi' Himachal Pradesh, a major centre of spirituality, culture and tourism. I am sure that the diligent residents of the state will take it to the pinnacle of modern development while saving their cultural heritage," Kovind tweeted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dev-Bhoomi'
- Himachal
- Kovind
- State Foundation Day
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Himachal Pradesh
ALSO READ
Himachal CM says only 2% Covid patients in hospitals, directs focus on home isolation
Prez Kovind greets people on Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal
PM's security breach: Army veterans urge President Kovind to take strict action against those responsible
Dense, very dense fog likely to occur over plains of Himachal, Uttarakhand during next 2 days: IMD
Himachal Pradesh: 64 police personnel, 5 other staff members test positive for COVID-19 in Kangra