Left Menu

Victor Banerjee, Sowcar Janaki, Chandraprakash Dwivedi to be conferred with Padma awards under Arts category

As the Ministry of Home Affairs released its list of Padma award winners on Tuesday, under the art category, veteran actors Victor Banerjee, Sowcar Janaki and filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi have been honoured for their stellar work.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 22:28 IST
Victor Banerjee, Sowcar Janaki, Chandraprakash Dwivedi to be conferred with Padma awards under Arts category
Victor Banerjee, Sowcar Janaki (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Ministry of Home Affairs released its list of Padma award winners on Tuesday, under the art category, veteran actors Victor Banerjee, Sowcar Janaki and filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi have been honoured for their stellar work. Victor was honoured with the Padma Bhushan award for his work spanning almost five decades. He has won a National Award for his performance in Satyajit Ray's Ghare Baire.

Sowcar, who will be awarded the Padma Shri, has acted in over 450 films across languages like Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu. Her work includes films like, 'Panam Padaithavan', 'Thaikku Thalaimagan', among others. Chandraprakash, best known for directing the 1991 series, 'Chanakya', was also among the Padma Shri winners. His other works include 'Mohalla Assi', 'Pinjar' and 'Z Plus'. He is also directing Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Prithviraj'.

The Padma Awards are presented in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service). The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

Deepak Nitrite Limited Announces Q3 & 9M FY2022 Earnings

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022