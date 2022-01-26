Left Menu

Jake Gyllenhaal to lead heist thriller 'Cut and Run'

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal will feature in an upcoming heist thriller movie, titled Cut and Run.The movie is based on a spec script by John Glenn, known for penning films like Eagle Eye, Law Abiding Citizen and Clash of the Titans.According to Variety, New Republic Pictures won rights to the spec script after a bidding war with several potential buyers.Cut and Run follows a group of thieves who use high-powered speed boats to rob super-yachts.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 26-01-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 11:55 IST
Jake Gyllenhaal to lead heist thriller 'Cut and Run'
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal will feature in an upcoming heist thriller movie, titled ''Cut and Run''.

The movie is based on a spec script by John Glenn, known for penning films like ''Eagle Eye'', ''Law Abiding Citizen'' and ''Clash of the Titans''.

According to Variety, New Republic Pictures won rights to the spec script after a bidding war with several potential buyers.

''Cut and Run'' follows a group of thieves who use high-powered speed boats to rob super-yachts. Their caper takes a turn when they steal the wrong thing from the wrong group of people.

In addition to starring, Gyllenhaal will produce the film through his company Nine Stories Productions. New Republic founder Brian Oliver and president Bradley Fischer will also produce alongside Glenn.

Gyllenhaal most recently featured in the Netflix movie ''The Guilty'', directed by Antoine Fuqua. He will next be seen in Michael Bay's ''Ambulance'', also starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Eiza Gonzalez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

Elan group buys 40-acre land from Indiabulls Real Estate for Rs 580 cr

 India
2
A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent dementia

A healthier heart can protect your brain too. 5 lifestyle changes to prevent...

 Australia
3
Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Kazakhstan
4
Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure; New York judge strikes down state mask mandate and more

Health News Roundup: Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022