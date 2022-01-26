Left Menu

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 16:49 IST
Jorja Fox bids adieu to CBS' crime drama 'CSI: Vegas'
Jorja Fox (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Jorja Fox recently announced that she is leaving CBS' crime drama 'CSI: Vegas' after her first season. Taking to her Twitter handle, Fox revealed that she would not be joining season two of 'CSI: Vegas,' in which she played the role of Sara Sidle.

In a statement addressed to fans, Fox revealed that the decision came after "much deliberating." "I have decided not to 'Sidle up' for CSI Vegas. For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again," she wrote.

This comes a month ago after William Petersen also bid adieu to the show. Peterson co-starred opposite Fox on 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' and the sequel series. Petersen only agreed to revive his Gil Grissom character for one season of 'CSI: Vegas', but remains an executive producer.

"So goes Grissom.....So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together," she tweeted. Concluding her message, Fox encouraged the viewers to keep tuning in, adding, "CSI: Vegas has an incredible team and it should be an amazing show!"

'CSI: Vegas' features an impressive ensemble cast, including Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mandeep Dhillon and Mel Rodriguez. As per E! News, showrunner Jason Tracey teased in December that other 'CSI' alums could return to the Vegas crime lab.

Season two of 'CSI: Vegas' will air during the 2022-2023 season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

