Anurag Kashyap takes trip down memory lane with priceless throwback picture

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday and reminisced the good old days of childhood.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-01-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 17:53 IST
Anurag Kashyap (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took a trip down memory lane on Wednesday and reminisced the good old days of childhood. The director took to his Instagram handle and shared an old monochrome picture that featured him with his siblings Abhinav and Anubhuti Kashyap.

In the post's caption, Anurag wrote, "Three future filmmakers.. The director of Dabbang and the director of GOW flank the upcoming filmmaker @anubhuti_k , the director of 'Doctor G'.. The Kashyap Clan .." The image showed Anurag and Abhinav smiling for the camera while standing on each side of Anubhuti. In the picture, both the brothers wore matching floral shirts paired with short trousers, while their sister was dressed in what seemed like her school uniform.

All the three Kashyap siblings are filmmakers by profession and while Anurag and Abhinav have already made a name for themselves in the industry, Anubhuti is awaiting the release of her first Bollywood release 'Doctor G', which stars actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

