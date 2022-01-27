180 artworks vie for CIMA Awards

As many as 180 artworks from across the country are in contention for the CIMA Awards which aim to discover, promote and nurture genuine visual arts talent in India.

The Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA), in collaboration with the Art & Heritage Foundation, will announce the fourth edition of the awards at an event on February 5 at Taj Bengal, Kolkata.

Launched in 2014-2015, the CIMA Awards recognise and honour excellence in the visual arts.

''The idea behind the CIMA Awards is to provide a fair, open, and accessible platform to artists from across the country - exciting new voices who would find it difficult, if not impossible, to come across an opportunity to display their talent. Each edition of the CIMA Awards gives almost 200 artists a chance to meet the doyens of the Indian art world and present their works to them,'' says Rakhi Sarkar, director of CIMA.

''The belief that these incredibly talented artists may have gone undiscovered without CIMA Awards is what continues to inspire us and has helped us make this happen even in the midst of the pandemic,'' she adds.

The awards seek to bridge the gap between urban and rural India and are open to artists between the ages of 25 and 45 years - trained as well as self-taught - and cover paintings, sculptures, graphics, and emerging new media such as video art, installations, art performance, graphic novel, and digital art.

The winner of the CIMA Awards receives Rs 5 lakh, a trophy, and a solo show.

The first and second runners-up receive Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, respectively, along with a trophy. Additionally, there are two special jury awards of Rs 1 lakh and a trophy each, two special mention awards of Rs 50,000 and a trophy each, four merit awards of Rs 25,000 each, and a Director's Award of Rs 20,000.

The works are selected through a two-tiered jury system comprising a preliminary jury and a final jury. Members of the jury focus on knowledge-based appreciation of the art and artist and seek to recognise excellence, particularly in the uniqueness of vision. The artists' identities are not disclosed to ensure fair and objective evaluation.

This year, 180 artworks from across the country have been shortlisted for the final round by the preliminary jury comprising Shreyasi Chatterjee, Samir Aich, Chhatrapati Dutta, Veena Bhargava, Pankaj Panwar, Tapas Biswas, Akku, Ajit Seal, Ramendranath Kastha and Aveek Mukherjee.

The winner in 2019 was Shashikant Patil, the first runner-up Suvanwita Saha and the second runner-up was Anupam Basu.

This year's awards will be accompanied by the CIMA Awards Show, where artworks selected by the preliminary jury will be on display for a month.

Presented at unique venues, including galleries, heritage buildings, public and private enclosures, this year the entire collection will be featured at two venues in Kolkata - CIMA Gallery and GEM Cinema from February 5 to 27.

The 2022 CIMA Awards will also felicitate veteran modernist Arpita Singh for her contribution to Indian art as a practising artist, and Tasneem Mehta for her role in the restoration and reinvention of the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Mumbai.

