Absolute nonsense: Nagarjuna denies commenting on Naga Chaitanya, Samantha's separation

On Thursday, Nagarjuna took to Twitter to clarify that his statement regarding his son Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce that has been doing the rounds is "absolutely false."

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-01-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 20:49 IST
Absolute nonsense: Nagarjuna denies commenting on Naga Chaitanya, Samantha's separation
Nagarjuna (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, Nagarjuna took to Twitter to clarify that his statement regarding his son Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce that has been doing the rounds is "absolutely false." "The news in social media and electronic media quoting my statement about Samantha & Nagachaitanya is completely false and absolute nonsense," he tweeted.

In October 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on their social media accounts. Months after their announcement, a news report claimed that Nagarjuna has broken his silence about the couple's divorce.

Nagarjuna also requested the media to not spread false news. "I request media friends to please refrain from posting rumours as news. #GiveNewsNotRumours," he added.

For the unversed, a few reports in the media quoted Nagarjuna saying that Naga Chaitanya was "worried about him and his family reputation" when he and Samantha decided to end their nearly four-year-long marriage. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

