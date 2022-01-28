Two more arrested in Kasturba Nagar gang-rape incident

Day after a 20-year-old woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by her attackers in east Delhi’s Kasturba Nagar, police arrested two more people in connection with the incident, officials said on Friday.

With this, eight women and three men have been arrested, a senior police officer said.

''The accused have been identified as Rakesh (37) and Rajo (40), both residents of Kasturba Nagar. A total of 11 people, including two minors, have been nabbed in the case,” the officer said.

On Wednesday, the victim was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded by her attackers on the streets of Kasturba Nagar with her hair chopped, face blackened and a shoe garland around her neck.

Preliminary investigations indicated the woman and a boy belonging to the family of the accused were friends.

''The boy committed suicide in November last year and his family is now blaming the victim. They have alleged it was because of her that he took the extreme step. To extract revenge from her, they allegedly abducted her. They wanted to teach her a lesson,'' police had said.

In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged she was abducted by acquaintances who live near her mother’s place. They took her to their house where they allegedly assaulted her. Besides, they chopped her hair and forcefully made her wear a garland of slippers. They then humiliated her in public by parading her, an official had said.

