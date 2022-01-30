Left Menu

Sonam Bajwa's 'Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal' gets new release date

The makers of Punjabi star Sonam Bajwa and actor-singer Gurnam Bhullar's film 'Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal' have set a new release for the much-awaited film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 11:36 IST
Poster of 'Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The makers of Punjabi star Sonam Bajwa and actor-singer Gurnam Bhullar's film 'Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal' have set a new release for the much-awaited film. The film is scheduled to hit the big screen on March 4, 2022. Earlier, the movie was set to release on February 25.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Sonam shared a new poster and release date of the film. In the caption, she wrote, "Gurnam mai ta pehla ii kehta siiii ......... Main vyah Nhi'n karona tere naal, baki 4th march nu tusi saare theatres vich aake dekh leo."

Written and directed by Rupinder Inderjit, the film marks Sonam and Gurnam's reunion, who have previously starred together in the hit film 'Gudiyan Patole'. Meanwhile, Sonam was recently seen in the movie 'Honsla Rakh' with Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

