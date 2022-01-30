Left Menu

Arjun Bijlani pens a heartfelt post for new bride Mouni Roy

Actor Arjun Bijlani, on Sunday, penned a heartfelt note for his friend and 'Naagin' co-star Mouni Roy, who recently got married.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-01-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 12:06 IST
Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Arjun Bijlani, on Sunday, penned a heartfelt note for his friend and 'Naagin' co-star Mouni Roy, who recently got married. "A dream wedding... no I don't mean it in a materialistic way. A dream my friend @imouniroy saw for so many years and it happened just like that with so much love laughter and happiness. To witness this dream come true was the happiest moment for all of us," he posted on Instagram.

For the unversed, Mouni tied the knot with Dubai-based entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa. The two exchanged wedding vows as per Bengali and South Indian rituals. Arjun and his wife Neha Bijlani attended the destination wedding. Wishing the couple a happy married life, Arjun added, "Suraj ur a rockstar aur hamari Mouni ko hamesha khush rakhna in which I have no doubts .. god bless you both alwaysssss. #sumikishaadi @nambiar13."

Arjun's post left Mouni extremely happy. Reacting to the note, she commented, "Decades of friendship with my Arjuna. Thank you so much for coming and making it the brightest funny journey."

Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia and Aamna Sharif, too, marked their presence at the grand affair. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

