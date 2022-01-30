Left Menu

Lata Mangeshkar recovers from COVID-19, informs Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has finally recovered from COVID-19 and pneumonia, informed Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday. Nearly a month back, she had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-01-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 19:19 IST
Lata Mangeshkar (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has finally recovered from COVID-19 and pneumonia, informed Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday. Nearly a month back, she had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. Earlier today, Rajesh Tope said, "I spoke with Dr Pratit Samdani who is treating singer Lata Mangeshkar. She's recovering, was on a ventilator for some days, but is better now. She is no more on ventilator. Only oxygen is being given to her. She is responding to the treatment."

The singer's team has been regularly been sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours. Hailed as one of Indian cinema's iconic singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in the year 2001.

Fondly called 'Nightingale of India', the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

