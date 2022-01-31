Left Menu

Tejasswi Prakash beats Pratik Sehajpal to become 'Bigg Boss 15' winner

As the popular TV show 'Bigg Boss 15' came to its conclusion on Sunday, actor Tejasswi Prakash was announced as the season winner for the Salman Khan hosted show.

31-01-2022
Tejasswi Prakash (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As the popular TV show 'Bigg Boss 15' came to its conclusion on Sunday, actor Tejasswi Prakash was announced as the season winner for the Salman Khan hosted show. Beating the top 3 finalists, which included Tejasswi along with Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal, she lifted the 'Bigg Boss 15' winner's trophy and took home the cash prize of Rs 40 Lakh. Pratik became the runner-up in the race to win.

During the finale, Tejasswi was also introduced as the lead actor for the upcoming season of Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin'. Earlier during the season finale episode, Nishant Bhat had decided to walk away with the Rs 10 lakh briefcase and Shamita Shetty became the next to be evicted from the 'Bigg Boss' house.

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shehnaaz Gill also marked her presence and shared the stage with Salman. She also performed a special tribute dedicated to the late Sidharth Shukla. The show had a star-studded two-part finale, the first part aired on Saturday and the second aired on Sunday from 8 pm onwards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

