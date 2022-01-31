Left Menu

'So hot' says Kangana, as she shares quirky look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui from 'Tiku Weds Sheru' sets

Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, shared pictures from the sets of her maiden production, 'Tiku Weds Sheru'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 19:23 IST
'So hot' says Kangana, as she shares quirky look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui from 'Tiku Weds Sheru' sets
Kangana Ranaut (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, shared pictures from the sets of her maiden production, 'Tiku Weds Sheru'. The actor took to her Instagram story to post two pictures of Nawazuddin Siddiqui from the sets of the film, who appeared in a shocking avatar, wearing a 'Disney Princess'-like gown, with a wig and a tiara.

Kangana praised Nawaz's look, which apparently seemed was for a song in the film, and called him "So hot!!". Two more men dressed as females, could be seen standing behind Nawaz and apparently were performing their dance step. She posted another picture and captioned it "Bijli giraane main hoon aayi", adding a thunder emoji to it. In this picture, Nawaz can be seen walking with utmost swagger, while the others are seen dancing.

The photos gave 'Hawa Hawai' vibes at the first glance and the sets looked very grand. 'Tiku Weds Sheru' also stars debutante and renowned TV actor, Avneet Kaur, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film, produced by Kangana's home production, Manikarnika films, is slated to release this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

ALS may now be diagnosed with simple, reliable blood tests: Study

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice; Scientists want Britain to back COVID patent waivers and more

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global
3
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
4
Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice

Science News Roundup: Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trial...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022