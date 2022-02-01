TN: Mother kills 2 children, attempts suicide

A 30-year-old woman killed her two children and then attempted to take her life in a village here on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to police, Ramesh (40) from Kattupudur village in Vijayamangalam area of the district was living with his wife Sahayaselvi (30), son Vinil Kumar (4) and two-year-old daughter Malavika.

After a quarrel, Sahayaselvi demanded some money from her husband for the children but he refused to give it. Then, she took the children and threw them both into an 80-feet deep well near the house.

Both children drowned and she also jumped into the well to end her life, police added.

Locals informed Perundurai police and Fire and Rescue services. The officials came and recovered the bodies of the two children. The woman has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Perundurai police registered a case of murder against Sahayaselvi for killing her two children.

