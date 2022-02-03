Love Alarm Season 3: Is Netflix returning with the k-drama? Know more details!

Since Netflix dropped the South Korean series Love Alarm Season 2 on March 12, 2021, fans are waiting for another season. Will there be Love Alarm Season 3 anytime soon? Viewers continue to wait for Love Alarm Season 3, as the series was ranked as one of Netflix's top releases and received positive reviews.

Netflix Original romantic K-Drama, Love Alarm is based on a webtoon of the same name by author Chon Kye-Young. The series became the fourth full Netflix Original series from South Korea and is arguably only second in popularity to zombie-horror series Kingdom.

Will Love Alarm Season 3 happen?

Though fans are expecting Love Alarm Season 3 but it should be noted that Love Alarm has completed the story and there's nothing left to explore in the third season. According to Nilsen Report, creators of the series have acknowledged fans' demands and have given thumbs up for the third season.

In the previous season, we saw an updated app named Love Alarm 2.0. The app allows the users to see who might fall in love with them, how their feelings can grow, and how the relationship may grow between them in the future.

Love Alarm Season 2 ended up by showing Jojo and Hye Young in a stable relationship, leaving no loose ends hanging for the next season. Furthermore, Sun-oh was seen ending up with his new girlfriend Lee Yuk-jo (Kim Si-eun).

But there is a short cliffhanger left in the previous season, which is about the untold story of Park Gul-mi (played by Go Min-si) and Cheong Duk-gu (Lee Jae-eung). We can expect it to be resolved in Love Alarm Season 3.

According to WhatsOn Netflix, Despite Hye Young's alarm ringing for Jojo, she is still not sure whether or not she would have rung his Love Alarm without the use of the shield. Regardless, the pair clearly loves each other, but Jojo's insecurities about the shield could cause some tension in the relationship. This part of the plot could be the focus of Love Alarm Season 3.

What could be the release date for Love Alarm Season 3?

If Netflix comes back with Love Alarm Season 3, they won't keep fans waiting for long after the Season 2 release date. There was a two-year-gap between the last two seasons because of the COVID -19 pandemic. That was a tough time for the entertainment industry worldwide, but now everything is coming back to normal. So, if everything goes well and the third season is announced, the wait should be too long.

However, there is still no official announcement for Love Alarm Season 3. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned to get more updates on South Korean dramas.