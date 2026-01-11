Left Menu

Ahmedabad Lions Roar to Victory Over Delhi Superheros in ISPL Thriller

Ahmedabad Lions triumphed over Delhi Superheros by 40 runs in the ISPL Season 3. Key performances from Amit Naik with the bat and Nizam with the ball ensured a comfortable win, as Delhi's chase stumbled against a disciplined bowling attack, ending at 52 for 9 in 10 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 11-01-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 22:03 IST
In a riveting contest at the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 3, Ahmedabad Lions convincingly defeated Delhi Superheros by 40 runs, maintaining their unbeaten streak. Amit Naik's aggressive batting display and Nizam's disciplined bowling effort were pivotal in this victory.

Batting first, the Lions posted 92 in their 10 overs, with Naik contributing a swift 32, bolstered by a crucial 'Challenge' win adding penalty runs. However, the Lions' tail struggled, crumbling under pressure. Despite Delhi Superheros' Firoz Shaikh claiming 4 for 9 with support from Aakash Singh, they conceded too many extras.

Delhi's chase stumbled early, unable to withstand Nizam's 3 for 7 spell. The Lions' relentless bowling attack saw Delhi finish at 52 for 9. Despite Vinayak's efforts and the loss of their 'Challenge', Delhi remained far from threatening the target.

