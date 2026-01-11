Left Menu

U.S.-Cuba Oil Tensions: Trump's Bold Move and Cuban Defiance

Tensions escalate as U.S. President Trump halts Venezuelan oil flow to Cuba, urging a deal with the island nation. Amid U.S. sanctions and Cuba's resource scarcity, Cuban leaders, including President Diaz-Canel, defy U.S. pressures. Mexico emerges as an alternative oil supplier, while Cuba faces acute economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2026 22:03 IST
U.S.-Cuba Oil Tensions: Trump's Bold Move and Cuban Defiance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified his stance against Cuba, announcing a halt to Venezuelan oil exports to the island nation, and urging its leadership to negotiate with Washington. This move adds pressure on Cuba, which relies heavily on Venezuelan oil supply.

Caracas and Washington are negotiating a $2 billion oil deal, testing relations between Trump and Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez. Trump's suggestion for Cuba to cooperate has sparked a defiant response from Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who rejected external pressure.

Cuba's economic situation remains precarious with frequent blackouts and resource shortages. Mexico has stepped in as a crucial alternative supplier, albeit in limited capacity, as both nations navigate strained relations and regional dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Milos Raonic Announces Retirement: A Stellar Career Comes to a Close

Milos Raonic Announces Retirement: A Stellar Career Comes to a Close

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Oil Play: Exxon Banned from Venezuelan Ventures?

Trump's Bold Oil Play: Exxon Banned from Venezuelan Ventures?

 Global
3
Malaysia Blocks Grok: A Stand Against AI-Generated Inappropriate Content

Malaysia Blocks Grok: A Stand Against AI-Generated Inappropriate Content

 Global
4
Chaos on the Streets: U-Haul Truck Drives Into Protest Supporting Iranian People

Chaos on the Streets: U-Haul Truck Drives Into Protest Supporting Iranian Pe...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026