U.S.-Cuba Oil Tensions: Trump's Bold Move and Cuban Defiance

U.S. President Donald Trump has intensified his stance against Cuba, announcing a halt to Venezuelan oil exports to the island nation, and urging its leadership to negotiate with Washington. This move adds pressure on Cuba, which relies heavily on Venezuelan oil supply.

Caracas and Washington are negotiating a $2 billion oil deal, testing relations between Trump and Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez. Trump's suggestion for Cuba to cooperate has sparked a defiant response from Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who rejected external pressure.

Cuba's economic situation remains precarious with frequent blackouts and resource shortages. Mexico has stepped in as a crucial alternative supplier, albeit in limited capacity, as both nations navigate strained relations and regional dynamics.

