Tragedy in Kathgodam: Farmer's Death Exposes Alleged Fraud in Rs 4 Crore Land Deal

A tragic incident unfolded in Uttarakhand's Kathgodam area when a farmer allegedly committed suicide following a massive financial fraud in a land deal worth Rs 4 crore. The deceased, Sukhwant Singh, was reportedly under extreme stress due to the deceit.

Singh, a resident of Kashipur's Paiga village, had named the individuals involved in the fraudulent scheme in a video posted online before taking his life. The incident has prompted Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to order a magisterial inquiry to ensure a thorough investigation.

Meanwhile, political tensions have risen, with the Congress party accusing the ruling BJP of misgovernance, alleging the administration's incompetence in addressing Singh's prior complaints regarding the fraud. The opposition has demanded a comprehensive inquiry and accountability from police officials.

