Son Ye Jin shares why she loves to portray her role in JTBC ‘Thirty Nine’

When Netflix picks a series from the corner of the world for the global audience, the theory says the drama will be a hit. Son Ye Jin's fans will be happy to learn that the streamer is coming with JTBC's 'Thirty-Nine'. Fans will see the return of TvN drama Crash Landing on You actress Son Ye Jin.

Thirty-Nine is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original drama series directed by Kim Sang Ho, and written by screenwriter Yoo Young Ah.

Thirty Nine is all about three high-school friends who met in their second year of high school and are now on the verge of turning 40. It will depict the emotional & beautiful everyday stories of three 39-year-old women who encounter unforeseen circumstances.

Cha Mi-Jo (Son Ye-Jin) was born and raised by wealthy parents. She is now 39-years-old and works as a dermatologist at her own clinic in Gangnam, Seoul. Jung Chan-Young (JeonMi-Do) is one of Cha Mi-Jo's close female friends. She works as an acting coach.

Recently, Son Ye Jin shares her thought, to Soompi as, why she chose 'Thirty Nine' as her next project. The actress explained,"I liked the script that sufficiently expressed life, existence, death, love, and the joys and sorrows of life."

While describing her character she said, "Cha Mi Jo is a career woman who is both trendy and chic. I added chicness and cuteness without losing basic femininity."

She also said, "I approached [the role] thinking that she looks a bit cold and might be more rational than me. However, I felt limited in expressing her only as a character, so I started filming while thinking, 'I'm Cha Mi Jo. I liked all her lines and scenes that I can't mention just one."

Son Ye Jin added, "It will be intriguing to see how the actress will depict a woman who has achieved success at the age of 39, best friends who have been with her for half her life, and a new shot at love. I didn't prepare anything in particular, but as always, I found music that suits the drama and its emotions, saved it on my playlist, and listened to it while thinking and getting into the mood."

Thirty-Nine will consist of 12 episodes. It set to release on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, and to be continued till the finale episode on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Episodes of Thirty-Nine will first premiere on the South Korean cable network JTBC before arriving on Netflix. Stay tuned to get more information on Netflix K-dramas. Watch the teaser below.

