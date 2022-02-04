Is Vagabond Season 2 filming secretly? Know in detail!

Will there be Vagabond Season 2 anytime soon? Viewers continue to wait for the second season, as the series has many unanswered questions to be solved.Vagabond Season 2 is yet to be announced, but reportedly according to a production insider, the K-drama could return with a second part.

Why Vagabond Season 2 is possible?

And now Lee Seung-gi, who portrays Cha Dal-gun stated that Vagabond is a popular series and it has many untold stories to say. So he is expecting Vagabond Season 2.

During the end of the first season, Lee Seung-gi told Alkpop, "When you watch the end of season 1, there's no way that the story just ends there, without season 2. When you watch American dramas, many of them end similarly, leaving you going, 'Huh?'. I think the possibility of season 2 depends on the viewers, and of course on business matters. If the opportunity arises, I would like to [work on season 2]."

As these are several reports on the possibilities of the second season, it is likely that the production for Vagabond Season 2 has already begun secretly.

Fans are anxious to know who is the mastermind behind the plane crash in which Cha Dal-gun's (played by Lee Seung-gi) nephew Cha Hoon (Moon Woo-jin) boarded. Besides, will there be a romantic relationship between Cha Dal-gun and Go Hae-ri (Bae Suzy)?

Vagabond ends with Cha Hoon going on a field trip to Morocco. Before the plane takes off, he sends a video to his uncle. But Dal-gun watches a report of the same plane crash, which Cha Hoon has boarded. Later it was found that the B357 plane crash wasn't an accident rather a planned incident. Cha Dal-gun gets help from Go Hae-ri, a covert operative for the National Intelligence Service. While the investigation gets deeper, they both fall in love.

Who could return in Vagabond Season 2?

The K-drama is a complete package of crime, thrill, action, suspense, romance, and adventure that aired on SBS TV from September 20 to November 23, 2019, for 16 episodes. The series gained popularity over time, thanks to Netflix for picking the series and broadcasting it worldwide. No wonder fans want to watch Vagabond Season 2 with the leads Lee Seung-gi and Bae Suzy.

In terms of the cast, we could agree with the returning of the two actors in the series. Lee Sung-Gi and Bae Suzy will surely reprise their roles as Cha Dal-Gun and Go Hae-Ri if Netflix returns with Vagabond Season 2.

When could Vagabond Season 2 release?

Seemingly, Netflix would take more time to come with Vagabond Season 2 as almost all the entertainment industries throughout the globe is still partially dealing with COVID-19 pandemic. No wonder all the projects of Netflix has been a slow process.

It's really tough to tell the release time of Vagabond Season 2 as it is not officially renewed yet. If we get anything new on the K-drama, we'll surely let you know! Till then stay tuned!

