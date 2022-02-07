Left Menu

Parineeti Chopra celebrates her refreshing character Meeta on eight years of 'Hasee Toh Phasee'

As Parineeti Chopra's film 'Hasee Toh Phasee' with co-star Sidharth Malhotra clocked eight years since its release on Monday, the actor opened up about how her character shattered stereotypical representation of a heroine on screen.

Parineeti Chopra (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
As Parineeti Chopra's film 'Hasee Toh Phasee' with co-star Sidharth Malhotra clocked eight years since its release on Monday, the actor opened up about how her character shattered stereotypical representation of a heroine on screen. Talking about her character, Parineeti shared, "Hasee Toh Phasee' is a very special film in my filmography. Meeta's character is very close to my heart as I got to play the role of a quirky scientist in the film! She was the dark horse in her family and she is extremely sharp and has many ideas happening in her head all the time. I feel so blessed that I got to play the role of Meeta who in a way, broke the stereotype of how a heroine should be or look on screen."

Parineeti also hopes that the quirky romantic film gets a sequel. She said, "To date, I receive so much love for 'Hasee Toh Phasee' and I am constantly asked by people if there will be a sequel to the film. I feel it's a great idea to have a Part 2 to 'Hasee To Phasee' and visit what Meeta and Nikhil would be doing today! Now over to the makers!"

The actor also shared a post on her Instagram account to celebrate eight years of the film's release. To mark the occasion, she sang a few lines of 'Zehnaseeb', one of the songs from the movie. She captioned the post, "Was dubbing at the studio all day. Took a break. Decided to record this impromptu .. Best way to rejuvenate?? Happy 8 years HTP! @sidmalhotra @karanjohar @dharmamovies @polyvynil @fuhsephantom @chinmayisripaada."

Meanwhile, Parineeti's upcoming projects include 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor and Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' with co-stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. (ANI)

