Left Menu

Dane DeHaan joins Christopher Nolan's historical drama 'Oppenheimer'

Actor Dane DeHaan has joined the stellar cast of Christopher Nolan's upcoming World War II epic 'Oppenheimer', a film about the development of the atomic bomb.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2022 09:16 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 09:16 IST
Dane DeHaan joins Christopher Nolan's historical drama 'Oppenheimer'
Dane DeHaan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Dane DeHaan has joined the stellar cast of Christopher Nolan's upcoming World War II epic 'Oppenheimer', a film about the development of the atomic bomb. Variety confirmed the news and also informed that the character details for DeHaan are being kept under the wraps.

The upcoming Universal project is a biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who is remembered as one of the fathers of the atom bomb. Cillian Murphy is starring as the lead who helped develop the atomic bomb during World War II but later found his loyalty to the country questioned by hawkish government officials.

The ensemble also includes Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and 'Uncut Gems' director Benny Safdie. Nolan will write and helm 'Oppenheimer', which is based on 'American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer' by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin. Published in 2005, the book won the Pulitzer Prize.

The upcoming project is touted as an "epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it." July 21, 2023, has been scheduled as the release date of 'Oppenheimer'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
3
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022