PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-02-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 12:13 IST
Dane DeHaan joins Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Dane DeHaan is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of Christopher Nolan's next directorial venture “Oppenheimer''.

The Universal Pictures project is a biopic of J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist remembered as one of the fathers of the atom bomb, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

DeHaan, known for starring in films such as ''The Place Beyond the Pines'', ''Lincoln'' and ''The Amazing Spider-Man 2'', joins Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie and Josh Hartnett.

Murphy is starring as the theoretical physicist who helped develop the atomic bomb during World War II but later found his loyalty to the country questioned by hawkish government officials.

''Oppenheimer'' is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer” by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin.

Nolan will write and direct the film, while his creative partner and wife Emma Thomas will produce with Charles Roven of Atlas Entertainment.

Universal has described the film as an ''epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it''.

''Oppenheimer'' is slated to be released in theatres on July 21, 2023.

