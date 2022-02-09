Cara Delevingne to star in eco-action film 'The Climb'

Cara Delevingne is all set to star in the eco-action thriller 'The Climb'. According to Variety, based on true events, the film tells the story of Greenpeace-led protest action against Shell's plans to drill in the Arctic, when female activists scale the tallest building in Europe, London's Shard.

Delevingne will play one of the leads as the dare devilish-climber who is the head and heart of the venture. Since her 2012 acting debut in Joe Wright's 'Anna Karenina', Delevingne has starred in 'Paper Towns', the film adaptation of the John Green novel, DC Comics' 'Suicide Squad' and Luc Besson's space opera blockbuster 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets', among others.

The film is the directional debut of leading visual effects art director Hayley Easton Street, whose credits include 'Justice League', 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them', 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and 'Thor: The Dark World'. Most of 'The Climb' is set to be shot as a virtual production using The Volume technology, which helped to create productions like 'The Mandalorian' and 'The Book of Boba Fett'.

Beta Cinema will handle world sales and introduce the project to buyers for presales at Berlin's European Film Market. (ANI)

