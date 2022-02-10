One Piece Episode 1010: Chopper to use his fire tricks to eliminate the Ice Oni virus

One Piece Episode 1010 must begin with Chopper's fight to eliminate the Ice Oni. Chopper's body is almost turning into an Oni. Can Chopper fight against time to cure the disease? Meanwhile, the official promo for One Piece Episode 1010 has been released.

Previously we saw that Nami and Usopp were running for their lives. Although they managed to escape from Ulti and Page One, Chopper was hit by the Excite Bullet virus. So, what will happen to him? Here's the prediction of One Piece Episode 1010.

Several angles could be highlighted in One Piece Episode 1010. Chopper might use his heat to melt Ice Oni. Can Chopper fight against time and use his fire tricks to cure the disease? Besides, Kid might face Big Mom in One Piece Episode 1010. Zoro is still chasing Apoo to get the Oni vaccine, so we could also see what happens to Oni Vaccine.

Akazaya Nine confronts Kaido. Luffy continues to run towards them. On the other hand, Trafalgar Law finds poneglyph but meets a person named D. He also remembers the message of Robin. Robin says he must find red poneglyph if he wants to unknot the mystery about the power.

In another scene of the previous episode, Kaido and the Akazaya Samurai are continuing their battle on the roof of Onigashima castle. Luffy climbs to the fourth floor and Black Maria helps Luffy to climb the roof of Onigashima castle.

Luffy starts running towards the members of the Red Sheath who are in a death battle with Kaido. Chopper could also use his medical skill to reduce his body burning. One Piece Episode 1010 is titled "Eliminate the Ice Oni! Chopper's Fire Trick!"

One Piece Episode 1010 is set to be released on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 9:30 AM (JPT) on Fuji TV. Viewers can follow AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Netflix to watch all the episodes of the Japanese anime series. Fuji TV is the first to air all the upcoming episodes.

