Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift's 'The Joker And The Queen' is all about nostalgic love

Keeping their fans on their toes since the announcement of their latest collaboration, the Grammy winners Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have finally released the music video for the romantic ballad 'The Joker And The Queen'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 10:32 IST
A still from the music video featuring Ava Ames and Jack Lewis (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
Keeping their fans on their toes since the announcement of their latest collaboration, the Grammy winners Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have finally released the music video for the romantic ballad 'The Joker And The Queen'. As a Valentine's Day gift to their fans, Sheeran and Swift have presented a soothing romantic ballad on Friday.

The singers recruited Ava Ames and Jack Lewis: the same actors who played younger versions of themselves in the 2013 'Everything Has Changed' music video. The three-minute six-second music video begins with the Ames and Lewis talking a nostalgic walk down memory lane while looking at old photographs-- stills from the first music video.

Away at college, the two appear sad and alone at basketball games, in the cafeteria and at the club before exchanging texts and reuniting at the end of the clip. Ames and Lewis were just kids in 2013, when they starred as children who bond over the course of a school day in Swift's video.

At the end of the clip, Sheeran and Swift appear to pick them up from school and share a knowing look before going their separate ways. For the unversed, Sheeran, 30, revealed on Wednesday that his "good friend" Swift, 32, would be joining him on a new version of 'The Joker And The Queen', which is featured on his most recent album '='.

Fans have been speculating that Swift might join Sheeran on the track for months, especially after Sheeran wore a leather jacket featuring a joker, a queen and the words "Taylor Swift" in the music video for 'Overpass Graffiti.' 'The Joker and the Queen' remix is not the first time the longtime friends have worked together. The two have previously collaborated on three Swift songs: 'Everything Has Changed' on 'Red', 'End Game' on 'Reputation' and 'Run', a vault track on 'Red (Taylor's Version)'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

