'Raven's Home' Season 5 trailer is packed with humour and nostalgia

Disney Channel has released the all-new trailer for season five of the 'That's So Raven' spin-off, 'Raven's Home'. As per E! News, this season, which premieres on March 11, Raven (Raven-Symone) is heading home to San Francisco to take care of her father.

The one-minute-long trailer shows that while she's happy to be back in the Bay Area, she's in for a big surprise: her archnemesis Alana Rivera (Adrienne Bailon-Houghton) is now the principal of Bayside High. That matters to Raven because it's the same school that her son Booker (Issac Ryan Brown) is enrolled in. "Haven't seen you since high school," Alana says to Raven in the trailer.

"And yet, it still feels too soon," Raven snarks back. The news first broke that Adrienne would be joining forces with Raven back in November.

"How genius of the writers of this show to create that dynamic where the school bully becomes the principal," Adrienne said in an interview at the time. "It's funny and ironic, and I'm loving being the authority figure." Raven's Home Season 5 premieres on March 11 on Disney Channel. (ANI)

