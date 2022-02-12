Left Menu

'This film will be special for millions': Prabhas on Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie 'James'

A power-packed teaser of late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's last film 'James' was released as a treat to his fans on Friday. Excited and emotional, South superstar Prabhas penned a heartfelt note for the late actor's movie.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 13:09 IST
'This film will be special for millions': Prabhas on Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie 'James'
Prabhas and poster of late Puneeth Rajkumar's last film 'James' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
A power-packed teaser of late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's last film 'James' was released as a treat to his fans on Friday. Excited and emotional, South superstar Prabhas penned a heartfelt note for the late actor's movie. Taking to his Instagram handle, Prabhas shared the poster of Puneeth's upcoming film 'James' and wrote, "I'm sure we're about to witness a masterpiece in form of #James. This film will always be special to the millions of us who admire the Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar Sir. We miss you!"

For the unversed, this film would be Puneeth's posthumous appearance following his death on October 29 2021. Puneeth had completed the shooting for his part before his demise. Helmed by Chethan Kumar, 'James' features Priya Anand as the leading lady and also Puneeth's elder brothers Raghavendra Rajkumar and Shivarajkumar in cameo roles.

The film will release in theatres on Puneeth's 47th birth anniversary that is March 17, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

