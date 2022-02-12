'Mud Mud Ke': Jacqueline Fernandez, Michele Morrone raise the temperature with their crackling chemistry

Jacqueline Fernandez and '365 Days' star Michele Morrone's song 'Mud Mud Ke' is finally out, and their sizzling chemistry is unmissable. While their chemistry is definitely a winner, it's the twist at the end that takes the cherry on the cake. Jacqueline shared the song's video on her Instagram account. She wrote, "Finally it's here! #MudMudKe official video with @iammichelemorroneofficial out now on @desimusicfactory official YouTube channel. Check out the crazy video and let me know your favourite part in the comment section."

The song's video shows Jacqueline dancing in a shimmery outfit in a nightclub as Morrone keeps up with his bad-boy image and walks into a club where Jacqueline is seen performing. It also showcases the undeniable chemistry between Michele and Jacqueline. Jacqueline is then seen running away with the gangster in a luxury sports car. There is also action and a chase sequence that is seen further in the music video. Then comes the big twist -- Jacqueline takes him to a hideout before handing him over to the police.

With 'Mud Mud Ke', Morrone made his Indian debut in a song choreographed by Shakti Mohan. The track is composed by Tony Kakkar and sung by him and his sister Neha Kakkar. The video of the song has been directed by Mihir Gulati. Talking about the song, Morrone said, "Big love to India for waiting for my debut with such unbelievable excitement. The wait ends here. I can't wait to know the thoughts of the listeners and viewers. I hope they enjoy the song as much as I did."

Neha Kakkar also spoke about the peppy number and said, "Working on Mud Mud Ke has been amazing. The excitement it created among viewers and listeners before its release brought joy to all those who worked hard for the song. It's out now and we're sure it's going to inspire a dance fest." Tony Kakkar added, "It has been an honour working with the team that pulled off Mud Mud Ke. Everyone's efforts came together to make the song what it is today. I hope this song becomes an excuse for people to hit the dance floor."

On making his foray into the Indian industry, Morrone had earlier said, "I'm grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I'm aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation's heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe. I thank the makers of Mud Mud Ke and everyone at Desi Music Factory." Jacqueline had earlier, too, expressed her joy about sharing screen space with the Italian actor.

"It's wonderful to be welcoming Michele Morrone to India with Mud Mud Ke. While the nation's musical identity is changing and the world is getting smaller, it is fitting to have Michele join us," she said. (ANI)

