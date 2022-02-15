Prison School Season 2 renewal might take some more time!

One of the anticipated Japanese manga series Prison School Season 2 has not been renewed yet, but it has not been officially canceled either. Still, there are several reasons why the creators might want to renew the series. Although last year a rumor circulated that Prison School is coming back with a Season 2. But as we know, the creators haven't provided any updates on its making.

The anime director Tsutomu Mizushima used the first nine volumes of the manga to plot the 12 episodes of the first season of Prison School. However, the original manga consists of a total 28 volumes with 277 chapters. So, J.C. Staff Studio has 200 more chapters left to create Prison School Season 2 or more seasons.

After the release of Prison School in 2015, director Tsutomu Mizushima and SHIROBAKO were contacted by Naoyuki Uchida, an author of mystery and horror novels, about Prison School Season 2 on Twitter. He commented, "Thanks for watching continuously since SHIROBAKO! I don't know about the 2nd season. I want to do it, but … (embarrassed face emoji)."

As the director told that he is willing to do Prison School Season 2, enthusiasts are hoping to hear positive updates in 2022 regarding the second season.

Meanwhile, Prison School writer Akira Hiramoto is busy launching a new manga which will start from March 2022. The manga will be serialized in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine. The title and plot of the new manga are still under wraps, but the magazine reported that the manga could be a romantic comedy. So we have to wait to get more updates on Prison School 2.

Prison School portrays the story of five boys in a girl's school in Tokyo. Kiyoshi Fujino, a newly admitted boy, discovers to his dismay that he and his four friends, namely Takehito Morokuzu, Shingo Wakamoto, JōjiNezu and Reiji Andō are the only male students among 1000 girls in the institute.

Moving forward, they would receive a final warning from the school authority, as they were caught doing voyeurism in the school's bathing area. Viewers would like to see whether the boys can finally adjust to the institute's decorum or get expelled.

In Prison School 2, we may see Kiyoshi and his pals are becoming comfortable with the rules and regulations of the school.

Prison School has not been officially renewed for Season 2 yet. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga series.

