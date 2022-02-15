Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 23: Has Annie been released from her crystal?

The return of Attack on Titan Season 4 part 2 is great news for anime lovers across the planet. Attack on Titan's final season is here! Attack on Titan overall episode 82 (Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 23) will be the upcoming installment, and fans are eagerly waiting for it.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 23 is titled "Sunset." Season 4 will be the end of the anime series, no wonder creators are aiming for a solid ending of the series. The second part (Part 2) is titled "The final season."

In Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 22, titled "Thaw", Eren and the Wall Titans march off to trample the rest of the world while the mindless Pure Titans created by Zeke run amok in Shiganshina. Armin, Mikasa, and Jean rally the remaining Jaegerists and cadets as Connie escape with an unconscious Falco, whom he plans to feed to his mother to make her human again.

In the Titan-filled streets, Gabi saves Kaya from Nile's Titan, mending the rift between them, and the Braus family protects her from the Survey Corps. The Eldian soldiers, led by Jean and Shadis, lure all the pure Titans towards the castle in the center of the district, where they work together to finish off their former comrades, with Armin killing the Pixis Titan. After all the pure Titans have been killed, Armin and Mikasa meet Gabi and the Braus family.

Gabi is horrified to learn of Connie's plans for Falco and pleads with Armin to convince Eren that everyone outside the island does not have to die. She mentions that the armor on Reiner's Titan was stripped away at the same time as the walls were unhardened. On hearing this, Armin suspects that all Titan hardening has been undone, meaning that Annie may have been freed from her crystal.

The spoilers for the anime series would surface two or three days before its release. This means fans can expect the initial spoilers within February 19. It will also drop at different times worldwide so that global audiences can go through it at their convenient times.

Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 23 (overall episode 82) is set to release on February 21, 2022 (and in Japan on Monday, February 22). It will also stream on Sunday, February 21, 2022, on Hulu at 3:45 p.m.

