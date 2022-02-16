Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 237: Mobile Fortress is proceeding toward Dotou Island

Japanese manga series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 237 will be out on coming Sunday without any break. The upcoming installment will show how Boruto and his team are desperate to rescue their companions.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 236, while Boruto and others in the ship start scrutinizing what is happening, a giant mobile fortress appears before Boruto and his friends. Kagura orders Boruto, Kawaki and Buntan to sneak into the fortress to gather information.

Sarada and Mitsuki join with Denki and the other members of Team 5, and together they begin their plan to save the people of the island.

The fort commander, Tenma, heard that Isari rescued their father. One of the miners reveals to Tenma's men on the island that there are leaf researchers mixed in with the miners. Mitsuki and Sarada successfully liberate the hostages from the mines. Denki manages to hotwire the ship, and they manage to escape. Buntan cures Kawaki's motion sickness and discovers a giant Scientific Ninja Tool cannon on deck.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 237 is titled "The Mobile Fortress." The official trailer for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 236 is out. The promo shows Boruto and others are learning that the fortress is heading toward Dotou Island. The Mobile Fortress is moving fast toward the Island. But it is not good for the people stuck on the island.

Boruto said, "We have to do something before they meet up with Denki, Kagura, and the others. It's speedy despite its size." Boys are worried that it may reach the rendezvous spot in no time. Moreover, they don't have any idea how to deal with the giant Scientific Ninja Tool that can diminish the Dotou Island

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 237 is scheduled to be released on February 27, 2022, at 5:30 PM JST. New episodes of the manga series air every Sunday. The previous episodes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations can be watched on the official websites via Anime Lab, Crunchyroll, Funimation and Hulu. You can also watch Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 237 online on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Japanese anime series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1041: Marco will succeed in defeating the CPO secret agent